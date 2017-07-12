Women's Training Shoe

Nike Free Connect

With an innovative outsole that expands and contracts with every step, the slip-on Nike Free Connect Women's Training Shoe is ideal for cardio, group fitness and circuits.

  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: 843966-010

FLEXIBLE AND PLUSH


With an innovative outsole that expands and contracts with every step, the slip-on Nike Free Connect Women's Training Shoe is ideal for cardio, group fitness and circuits.


Benefits

  • One-piece mesh upper offers breathable flexibility
  • Slip-on design hugs your foot for a locked-in fit
  • Tri-star outsole pattern expands and contracts with every step for natural comfort
  • Foam midsole doubles as an outsole for lightweight comfort 
  • Rubber zones on the outsole provide durability and traction
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

    • Nike Free Origins

    After learning that Stanford athletes had been training barefoot on the university's golf course, three of Nike's most innovative and creative employees set out to develop a shoe that felt natural and weightless, similar to bare feet. The team spent eight years studying the biomechanics of runners' feet in motion. The results yielded a profound understanding of the foot's natural landing angle, pressure and toe position, allowing Nike designers to build an unconventional and flexible running shoe from the inside out.