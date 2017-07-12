AMAZING!

ShontayS3378734 - 2017 M07 12

Ok let me point this out these shoes are amazing! they are time effective (stops the hastle of tying up undone or loose shoe laces, which helps because when I'm playing sports sometimes my shoe WOULD fall off) and like Nike said they feel almost like you're in bare feet. One flaw that i had found was that they looked like Grandad slippers which I mean, isn't a bad thing because they are comfortable like slippers. The knit on the top of the shoe is really flexible along with the grip that it provides and honestly all its features are amazing. if youre going for quality over design this is the shoe for you.. unless you dont like the grandpa look of it.