Women's Training Shoe
Nike Free Connect
With an innovative outsole that expands and contracts with every step, the slip-on Nike Free Connect Women's Training Shoe is ideal for cardio, group fitness and circuits.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: 843966-010
FLEXIBLE AND PLUSH
Benefits
Nike Free Origins
After learning that Stanford athletes had been training barefoot on the university's golf course, three of Nike's most innovative and creative employees set out to develop a shoe that felt natural and weightless, similar to bare feet. The team spent eight years studying the biomechanics of runners' feet in motion. The results yielded a profound understanding of the foot's natural landing angle, pressure and toe position, allowing Nike designers to build an unconventional and flexible running shoe from the inside out.