Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
4.2 Stars
C to the T - 02 Sept 2022
Purchased more than one pack of these over the years, can’t say that I’ve had better socks.
ManuelP - 24 Jun 2022
These socks are very low quality and I feel ripped off. Enough for me to log into this account to leave this review. I expect better from Nike. After 3 washes they look like they have been used for year....maybe 3 more washes before they get tossed.
Nstiebs - 21 Apr 2022
Everybody needs these in their wardrobe! I size up and get an M so that they’re on the longer side