Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

      $18

      Highly Rated
      Multi-Colour
      White/Black
      Black/White

      Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: SX7677-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (81)

      4.2 Stars

      • The best of the best

        C to the T - 02 Sept 2022

        Purchased more than one pack of these over the years, can’t say that I’ve had better socks.

      • Low Quality - I expect better from Nike

        ManuelP - 24 Jun 2022

        These socks are very low quality and I feel ripped off. Enough for me to log into this account to leave this review. I expect better from Nike. After 3 washes they look like they have been used for year....maybe 3 more washes before they get tossed.

      • Must have

        Nstiebs - 21 Apr 2022

        Everybody needs these in their wardrobe! I size up and get an M so that they’re on the longer side