      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy

      Older Kids' (Girls') 15cm (approx.) Training Shorts

      $24

      The Nike Dri-FIT Trophy Shorts are ready for all kinds of fun.Lightweight and sweat-wicking, the help you stay comfortable while you run and play.Plus, the waistband has Swoosh-tastic style.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DA1099-010

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      5 Stars

      • Love these shorts

        AnneD - 29 Oct 2021

        These shorts are light and airy. Super comfortable and dry very quickly. Even fo swimming with them on. Perfect athletic shorts for any sports.

      • Great fitting shorts

        MommaVy - 07 Sept 2021

        These shorts are perfect for my daughters gym class. They fir her perfectly.