The Nike Dri-FIT Trophy Shorts are ready for all kinds of fun.Lightweight and sweat-wicking, the help you stay comfortable while you run and play.Plus, the waistband has Swoosh-tastic style.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
5 Stars
AnneD - 29 Oct 2021
These shorts are light and airy. Super comfortable and dry very quickly. Even fo swimming with them on. Perfect athletic shorts for any sports.
MommaVy - 07 Sept 2021
These shorts are perfect for my daughters gym class. They fir her perfectly.