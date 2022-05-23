Take on your miles in this lightweight layer that helps cover you from the sun.The Nike Dri-FIT Miler Top is made from soft, sweat-wicking fabric to help runners at every level stay dry and comfortable.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
4.4 Stars
Bodipal - 23 May 2022
Like the style, the lines, comfortable, casual or an event to look good
janelovespink - 27 Apr 2022
Great light weight everyday top! easy to throw on. Bought for hubby who doesn't like tight fitting tops, this fits the bill perfectly - it is a large and is plenty roomy enough. Washes easy, what more to say!
EdwardH - 26 Mar 2022
I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.