      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit

      Women's Training Crew

      $80

      Highly Rated

      The Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Crew has you covered before, during and after your workout. Soft French terry fabric wicks sweat to keep you feeling warm and dry.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DD6130-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'10" (178cm approx.)
      • Oversized fit for a baggy, spacious feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (29)

      4.2 Stars

      • Nice top

        Starpop - 14 May 2022

        Good quality and nice fit. It's worth the price I paid.

      • Comfortable crop

        LenaJo07 - 22 Mar 2022

        Love this crop. Its comfortable and not too short when paired with high waisted pants / leggings. Fit true to size.

      • Not for the long torso’d

        Natalie K - 21 Jan 2022

        Initially, I was excited for this sweatshirt because it looked oversized enough to look good on my body shape. However, if you happen to have a long torso, like me, the cut is very boxy and doesn’t quite look right. Someone with a short torso and long legs would rock this sweatshirt! I love everything else about it. The design, the material, the feel, etc. I would recommend ordering your normal size as it runs big, but that is the intended look. I still wear it and do think it looks best paired with high waisted leggings.

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a sweepstakes/giveaway.
        #teamnike