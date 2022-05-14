The Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit Crew has you covered before, during and after your workout. Soft French terry fabric wicks sweat to keep you feeling warm and dry.
Starpop - 14 May 2022
Good quality and nice fit. It's worth the price I paid.
LenaJo07 - 22 Mar 2022
Love this crop. Its comfortable and not too short when paired with high waisted pants / leggings. Fit true to size.
Natalie K - 21 Jan 2022
Initially, I was excited for this sweatshirt because it looked oversized enough to look good on my body shape. However, if you happen to have a long torso, like me, the cut is very boxy and doesn’t quite look right. Someone with a short torso and long legs would rock this sweatshirt! I love everything else about it. The design, the material, the feel, etc. I would recommend ordering your normal size as it runs big, but that is the intended look. I still wear it and do think it looks best paired with high waisted leggings.