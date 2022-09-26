Honouring a history rooted in tennis culture, the Nike Court Legacy Next Nature brings you a time-tested staple in a design that's made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight. Its pebbled leather and retro design let you blend sport and fashion. Do good by looking good.
4 Stars
f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 Sept 2022
So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.
NiallF305979590 - 30 Aug 2022
Very disappointing! The sneakers don't match the pictures. Website clearly shows white tongues but the sneaker that was delivered has blue tongue. Poor quality control which begs the question, what else is wrong with the sneaker.
a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 Jul 2022
I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅