|

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Younger Kids' Shoe

      $58

      Highly Rated
      Midnight Navy/Black/Dark Purple Dust/White
      White/White/White
      Black/Black/Black

      Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so kids can look like an all-star on and off the court.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: BQ5451-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (227)

      4.8 Stars

      • Awesome!

        Taylorbro - 06 Sept 2022

        Love the style and look! And very easy for my son to get on

      • Comfy and durable for kids

        Natalia mom - 29 Aug 2022

        Comfy and durable. Perfect for kids and their daily activities. Especially good for school.

      • Perfect fit

        Ella124 - 27 Aug 2022

        Perfect fit for my 8 year old and he says they are very comfy