Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so kids can look like an all-star on and off the court.
4.8 Stars
Taylorbro - 06 Sept 2022
Love the style and look! And very easy for my son to get on
Natalia mom - 29 Aug 2022
Comfy and durable. Perfect for kids and their daily activities. Especially good for school.
Ella124 - 27 Aug 2022
Perfect fit for my 8 year old and he says they are very comfy