      Sustainable Materials

      Nike City Rep TR

      Women's Training Shoes

      $85

      Highly Rated

      The Nike City Rep TR is a versatile shoe that brings durability and flexibility to your active lifestyle. Rubber tread gives you grip on a range of surfaces, while foam cushioning keeps your foot comfortable—during outdoor workouts and through the rest of your day.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/White
      • Style: DA1351-002

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (31)

      4.3 Stars

      • Good run around shoe

        Sugar2803 - 03 Sept 2022

        Lightweight and durable, look great on Soles are a bit slippery on tiled surfaces

      • Took a couple tries but good

        Sugar2803 - 27 Aug 2022

        Narrow fit, had to go up a size, but very nice looking and seem durable

      • Ripped quickly

        Emurr - 16 Aug 2022

        I like the shoe but it ripped on the heal very quickly so I am quite disappointed. I probably only have the shoes for maybe a month. I am a big fan of Nike But after purchasing these shoes that makes me think that their quality has gone downhill