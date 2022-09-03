The Nike City Rep TR is a versatile shoe that brings durability and flexibility to your active lifestyle. Rubber tread gives you grip on a range of surfaces, while foam cushioning keeps your foot comfortable—during outdoor workouts and through the rest of your day.
4.3 Stars
Sugar2803 - 03 Sept 2022
Lightweight and durable, look great on Soles are a bit slippery on tiled surfaces
Sugar2803 - 27 Aug 2022
Narrow fit, had to go up a size, but very nice looking and seem durable
Emurr - 16 Aug 2022
I like the shoe but it ripped on the heal very quickly so I am quite disappointed. I probably only have the shoes for maybe a month. I am a big fan of Nike But after purchasing these shoes that makes me think that their quality has gone downhill