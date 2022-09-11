Don't be fooled by its small size, the Nike Brasilia JDI Backpack is plenty spacious.With zipped pockets, water bottle storage and comfy straps, this bag is easy to carry for your daily adventures.
Free standard delivery on orders over $175.
4.8 Stars
LanaE0 - 11 Sept 2022
Great backpack. Note this is not a big bag…. Fits what my son needs for grade 1.
Naelm - 08 Sept 2022
Great quality, and great size and price! Totally recommend
Toni886 - 30 Aug 2022
My kids love them, perfect size little travel backpack for kids