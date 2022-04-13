Skip to main content
      Nike Brasilia

      Kids' Backpack (18L)

      $45

      Highly Rated

      The Nike Brasilia Printed Backpack is ready for the classroom with a main compartment to hold books and school supplies. A zip front pocket helps keep small items organised while side mesh pockets can each hold a water bottle.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA6029-010

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (37)

      4.6 Stars

      • Laptop compatible.

        Hoffo - 13 Apr 2022

        Great bag for high school. Fits everything in and easy to carry.

      • Cool Nike Backpack

        Nic N - 18 Feb 2022

        Bought for my tween son for his birthday and he loves it

      • Deeper front pocket

        Heymish - 13 Feb 2022

        Really good size bag for the little ones but when they get a little older and need to bring more stuff home the front pocket needs to be deeper.