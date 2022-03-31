Skip to main content
      Styled for the '70s.Loved in the '80s.Classic in the '90s.Ready for the future.The Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature now delivers a timeless design made from at least 20% recycled content by weight.We replaced the leather upper, an environmentally intensive material, with an unbelievably crisp, partially recycled synthetic leather.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: DO1344-101

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      • Blazers

        Mockler73 - 31 Mar 2022

        Absolutely love my trainers the two colour contrast is epic

      • Cheap feeling

        Y333 - 20 Mar 2022

        It’s a nice shoe but nothing more than that. Have a cheap feeling and also look kinda cheap. Size up a bit.

      • Very comfortable.

        Nozza - 06 Mar 2022

        Good quality and great price. Fits well. Size 5 was actually a size 5