Men's Shoe
Nike Air Max Prime
Featuring the exceptional cushioning of the original, the Nike Air Max Prime Men's Shoe delivers everyday comfort in a timeless look.
- Colour Shown: White/Pure Platinum/Black/White
- Style: 876068-100
MAXIMUM COMFORT
Benefits
Nike Air Max Origins
Nike's revolutionary Air-Sole unit made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air-Sole comfort—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Nike Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.