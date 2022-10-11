Next up in the iconic Air Jordan franchise: a wearable expression of Luka's on-court energy. With a minimal yet durable design, this is one of the lightest Js to date. Equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked over a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot, you'll get energy return and elite responsiveness when you need it. Step on the court with the confidence that whatever you do—it's light work.
