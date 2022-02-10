The Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black.The durability, feel and Air-Sole cushioning are still there in this classic style you know and love.
I have the white pair of these shoes in the Air Force 1 Mid LE, but I've been waiting to get the black ones in my size (my size is a 5) and I hope you guys can restock the black shoes in size 5. Thank you. :)
M A. - 16 Dec 2021
They are amazing 😻
Lea M. - 10 Nov 2021
never out of style, love my af1s