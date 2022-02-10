Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE

      Older Kids' Shoe

      $120

      White/White
      Black/Black

      The Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black.The durability, feel and Air-Sole cushioning are still there in this classic style you know and love.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black
      • Style: DH2933-001

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (9)

      4.9 Stars

      • Please Restock

        c1d35e00-976f-4f43-897b-7e6dfe8ff517 - 10 Feb 2022

        I have the white pair of these shoes in the Air Force 1 Mid LE, but I've been waiting to get the black ones in my size (my size is a 5) and I hope you guys can restock the black shoes in size 5. Thank you. :)

      • M A. - 16 Dec 2021

        They are amazing 😻

      • love AF1

        Lea M. - 10 Nov 2021

        never out of style, love my af1s