Capture everyone's attention in this fresh update to a b-ball original. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, a kaleidoscope of bright colours and playful graphics (including a smiling Swoosh design) put a fun spin on an '80s classic and help you make a creative style statement wherever you go.
Free standard delivery on orders over $175.
5 Stars
e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18 Sept 2022
Goood
shoekitty374011149 - 20 Aug 2022
Beautiful shoes, but since the soles look like paint splatters, I can see someone taking this shoe off the child and painting their bare feet with paintbrushes to copy design on the sole of the shoe (painting soles of kids' feet is usually unbearably ticklish for them) Still a great shoe though.
JuandiZ811752821 - 03 Jul 2022
Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.