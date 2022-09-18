Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8

      Older Kids' Shoes

      $110

      Capture everyone's attention in this fresh update to a b-ball original. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, a kaleidoscope of bright colours and playful graphics (including a smiling Swoosh design) put a fun spin on an '80s classic and help you make a creative style statement wherever you go.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/Total Orange/White
      • Style: DV1366-111

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (3)

      5 Stars

      • Gooood

        e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18 Sept 2022

        Goood

      • Design on sole may encourage tickling

        shoekitty374011149 - 20 Aug 2022

        Beautiful shoes, but since the soles look like paint splatters, I can see someone taking this shoe off the child and painting their bare feet with paintbrushes to copy design on the sole of the shoe (painting soles of kids' feet is usually unbearably ticklish for them) Still a great shoe though.

      • Parfaite !

        JuandiZ811752821 - 03 Jul 2022

        Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.