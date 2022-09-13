The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07, the b-ball icon that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, bold colours and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.
9e33ab2b-69d0-4461-a0aa-644575607c51 - 13 Sept 2022
About 2 years ago, I bought my first pair of Air Force 1’s by Nike. Pros: They are very durable and easy to clean They are good shoes for many activities They match with lots of outfit combinations Cons: They crease fairly easily The insides can gain little holes due to wear over time These shoes are my comfort shoes. Anywhere I go, they go with me. Whether it be football games, vacations, or even out to dinners, I wear my Air Force 1’s. Anytime I wear my Air Force 1’s, I feel more confident and happy because of how I feel in my shoes. These shoes are very user-friendly and I know many of my classmates that also have these shoes. These are the shoes for students, athletes, and anyone who wants to style them with a pair of jeans. These shoes are very high quality and comfortable, I still wear them everyday. You can buy these at most online and in-person shoe stores.
Nattyworc - 09 Sept 2022
Great comfy trainer! Goes with everything and true to size
df7f1c30-be4a-409d-93b0-c5b5e3470df4 - 05 Sept 2022
Crazy comfortable. Really. I'm in marching band and I was able to go through 9am-5pm band camp rehearsals for 2 weeks with these, + still wear them for everyday wear to school and morning band rehearsals. Genuinely the best pair of shoes ever! Stylish and very durable. Keep them clean if you worry about that kind of stuff, or not, they're still great either way. Totes get them if you can.