Men's Shoe
Nike Air Force 1 '07 QS
The Nike Air Force 1 '07 QS takes the original and updates it with an all-over print while maintaining the same soft cushioning that made it an icon.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/Black
- Style: AH8462-003
WEAR SNEAKER HISTORY.
The Nike Air Force 1 '07 QS takes the original and updates it with an all-over print while maintaining the same soft cushioning that made it an icon.
Benefits
- Velvet and textile in the upper for durability with a premium look.
- Nike Air cushioning for a comfortable ride.
- Pivot points provide smooth transitions in all directions.
- All-over Nike Air logo adds signature style.
Product Details
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Black/White/Black
- Style: AH8462-003
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
AIR FORCE 1 ORIGINS
This once hoops shoe was named after Air Force One—the aircraft that carries the US President. In 1982, it was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionising the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world, from the hardwood, to the tarmac, to the core of hip-hop culture. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning, but the Nike Air technology takes a back seat to the shoe's status as an icon.