      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Women's Shoes

      $150

      The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature—the basketball original that lets you do good by looking good. Made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight, it keeps everything you love best: tried and true AF-1 style and comfortable cushioning.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/Gold Suede
      • Style: DN1430-104

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      3.5 Stars

      • Big disappointment..don’t bother

        OliviaZ - 27 Aug 2022

        Sustainable materials = lower quality and higher price? Wish I didn’t bother talking the chance on these even though I loved the pink… the toe box is noticeably thinner than the regular AF1s (expect even worse creasing than usual), the metal tab on the laces is thinner and flimsy, the laces are a different material and skinnier, and the shoes fit slightly larger than normal. Huge regret considering the price tag is even higher than regular AF1s

      • Love!

        4e3c60c6-acbc-4e6a-a4ca-78f8c91cf5c8 - 17 Jun 2022

        Adore this shoe. Beautiful and stylish but super comfortable!