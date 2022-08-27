The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature—the basketball original that lets you do good by looking good. Made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight, it keeps everything you love best: tried and true AF-1 style and comfortable cushioning.
3.5 Stars
OliviaZ - 27 Aug 2022
Sustainable materials = lower quality and higher price? Wish I didn’t bother talking the chance on these even though I loved the pink… the toe box is noticeably thinner than the regular AF1s (expect even worse creasing than usual), the metal tab on the laces is thinner and flimsy, the laces are a different material and skinnier, and the shoes fit slightly larger than normal. Huge regret considering the price tag is even higher than regular AF1s
4e3c60c6-acbc-4e6a-a4ca-78f8c91cf5c8 - 17 Jun 2022
Adore this shoe. Beautiful and stylish but super comfortable!