The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, this b-ball original puts a fresh spin on what you know best: classic leather construction, bold details and the perfect amount of nothing-but-net style. Reflective design Swooshes and backtabs give these kicks extra flash for a look that really turns heads.
5 Stars
Franck776349187 - 02 Oct 2022
Air Force 1 magnifique ! S'adapte aussi bien en jean qu'en jogging ou en short. Niveau de la taille, c'est parfait. L'effet des swoosh réfléchissants est vraiment super sympa.
22d78409-deea-419b-8622-39fd9d53730e - 09 Sept 2022
Produit conforme à la description apparemment de bonne qualité, à voir dans le temps… taille normalement, j’ai toujours pris 44 en Nike et autres marques de baskets (air max 1, air max 90…), chaussure assez large pour ceux qui ont le pied fort, parfait merci !