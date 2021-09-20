Loose, roomy, and outdoor ready, the Nike ACG T-Shirt keeps things comfy with a graphic repping "All Conditions Gear". This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.
5 Stars
EricFRESH - 20 Sept 2021
It really pops. The shirt feels high quality and more durable than the average shirt, but still comfortable. I went down half a size and that was the right call.