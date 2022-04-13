14341555023 - 13 Apr 2022

I absolutely love these, they have at least 4 modes. 1. as-is, let that bagginess drape over your shoes, but at least tie off the bottom to keep the ties from dragging. 2. jogger mode, pull those ties tight at the bottom and show off the heat with an old school baggy track pant vibe. 3. cuff them twice for a big fat 7/8 look, trust me, this is where they shine. 4. shorts, duh. The legs fold up and fit well into the cargos if you detach on the go, the shorts themselves are similar to the heavier offerings from ACG, so you can skip buying shorts to save money! Sizing is super huge. I went down to a L where I am usually an XL in everything, but they were still very big on me. Second pair I bought in a M because the great return policy from Nike and they fit perfect, maybe an inch short, but that's how I rock these anyway. My waist is usually a 36, but I was shocked to find the M wasn't even tight, so do with that information what you will, both work. Here's the big problem, the buckle/hook on the belt DOES NOT HOLD IT'S POSITION! It slides loose, causing the pants to slide down because of their weight. I have resorted to tying the extra strap portion to the loop nearby on the waistband after tightening to my liking. Maybe the hook could have a coarser finish on it so it holds better, going back to the older style plastic ones, or something. It's a good looking piece, just doesn't hold well.