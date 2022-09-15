Fast, rugged and just as at home in the city as it is in deserts, canyons and mountains, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low is ready for whatever you throw at it. The lightweight GORE-TEX fabric upper is durable and water-repellent while the easy-to-cinch lacing system adds on-the-go personalisation. Its sticky rubber outsole brings crag-inspired traction and pairs with the soft React foam midsole for undisputed comfort whether you're pounding the pavement in the city or leaping rock to rock in the wilds.
Free standard delivery on orders over $175.
4 Stars
IyyappanS762693343 - 15 Sept 2022
Product looks so good
AaronH22168519 - 22 Aug 2022
this is potentially my dry summer running shoe choice. Was hoping for an all conditions gear experience here and unfortunately fell embarrassingly short. if only columbia still sold the wayfinder, or nike knew what it takes to run fast on a wet road
SergeiE - 14 Jun 2022
They are so comfortable with socks or without socks. New colour just came out but already sold out in my size. Hopefully they will stack again in black.