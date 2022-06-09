Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike ACG

      Bucket Hat

      $48

      Black
      Dark Smoke Grey

      For rainy hikes or sunny adventures, the Nike ACG Bucket Hat keeps you covered.It's lightweight and comfortable, with a low-key chin strap for on-the-go adjustments.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DC9088-010

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Be prepared to steam to get wrinkles out! Very nice fitting though!

        AustinJ - 09 Jun 2022

        The silhouette is very nice. The material choice also looks very nice, though it feels a tad on the thinner side in my opinion. I don't think it will be an issue, as it's a hat and doesn't necessarily need to be made of ballistic nylon. It blocks sun and looks very good with all sorts of techwear / streetwear styles. It comes folded in half though, so when I got it I had to use some steam to help get rid of the creases on the top of the hat and brim. Now it looks fine though! The label says not to iron it though, so I won't be testing that incase I burn the fabric a bit.