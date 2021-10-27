Take on the tough terrain of the outdoors.The Nike ACG Air Nasu 2 steps up the durability with Ripstop on the upper and reinforced details to stand up to the rigours of the trail.It has mesh elements up top and a lining within to help keep you on your path with a breathable, supportive feel.A sticky rubber outsole is highlighted with lugs that are designed to help give you traction when navigating wet and rocky surfaces.
5 Stars
StéphanieB437226429 - 27 Oct 2021
La paire est très confortable. Les matériaux sont de qualité, à voir à l’usage mais la finition est OK. La taille est parfaite. Design au top !
I D. - 16 Sept 2021
Design magnifique et moderne. Chaussure légère et résistant, de par sa solide constitution, parfais pour les sentier rocailleux, comme sur du plat. Prix abordable, couleur noir impeccable.
F E. - 05 Sept 2021
Livraison rapide et conforme à mes attentes Confortable