Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Academy Team Hardcase

      Football Duffel Bag (Medium)

      $60

      The Nike Academy Team Hardcase Football Duffel Bag is made with a hard, reinforced tarpaulin bottom and specialised compartments to help keep gear protected, dry and organised.

      • Colour Shown: University Red/Black/White
      • Style: BA5507-657

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $175.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (1)

      2 Stars

      • Paper thin fabric, no padding.

        LesterZ932266393 - 25 Jun 2019

        Thought there would be at least some padding on the side and bottom, but it turned out there was none. The upper compartment: paper thin fabric, don't think it will last long; fabric PU backing is super thin, I can even see my fingers and the Nike sign under table lamp light, refer to attached images; Over all the fabric is too thin, too soft, not sturdy enough, and I don't think it will last a month in the summer. In terms of the tarpaulin bottom, it's OK, but still disappointed as there was no padding.