Nike Academy Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves

Élastique poignet pas du tout elastique
jeanmichelung
Très très mauvais au niveau de l élastique du poignet. Compliqué à enfiler
Recycled Materials
There's no slowing you down in cold weather. Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's heat to keep your hands toasty, while flexible cuffs provide a secure fit to keep that warmth in.
Nike Academy
There's no slowing you down in cold weather. Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's heat to keep your hands toasty, while flexible cuffs provide a secure fit to keep that warmth in.
3.6 stars
Élastique poignet pas du tout elastique
jeanmichelung
Très très mauvais au niveau de l élastique du poignet. Compliqué à enfiler
Couldn't get hand in glove
Jen1
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The glove looked as if it was good quality, but my son couldn't get his hand in the glove because the opening was too small. Perhaps runs small?
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a sweepstake/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#teamnike
Sizing is off!!!
Abbeym
Sizing and guide are way off for these gloves!! Order 2 sizes larger than your child is measuring!!!
Nike Academy