Liverpool Fans: A Global Family

There’s an old saying that’s famous amongst Liverpool FC fans and it goes “You got your education from The Kop” and this Fan Zine will give you an education on one of the most unique footballing fan groups in the world.

For young Liverpudlians who learned to sing and sway in unison with their fellow reds, for fanbases from across the globe that traded, borrowed, and straight up stole chants that were laced with equal parts pop culture reference and cruel Scouse wit, and for opposition players who so often crumbled at the hands of Anfield’s atmosphere, the famous old terrace provided a steep learning curve to follow.

Built in 1906, and named after a battle in the Boer War in which many Scousers died on a steep hill named Spioenkop, Liverpool’s Kop end has grown into a cultural icon all of its own. Through the swinging sixties, and Liverpool’s dominance of European football in the ‘70s and 80s, it gained a reputation for its raucous atmosphere, its off-the-cuff chants, homemade banners, and lighthearted haranguing of opposition players.