$190.00

Chris Gibbs and his crew changed the game by scouring the Earth for the flyest gear and obsessing over Japan-exclusive footwear in the '90s. Now, UNION remixes their favourites from that era for a collection that pays homage to the three cities they have called home—New York City, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The UNION x Dunk Low 'Argon' colourway, with a Ripstop upper and stitching left unfinished, puts a new spin on a classic that inspired Gibbs years ago.

SKU: DJ9649-400