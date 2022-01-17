HuiYingY180296500 - 09 nov. 2021

The bag itself is a nice material and a good size, and folds up to a nice compact size to just throw into another bag. The strap, though, is so cheap feeling with the thin material and plastic buckles that I basically only use it as a top-handle tote. Overall if you're looking for a bag that can hold a lot but folds up nicely, it's a pretty good buy. I wouldn't recommend it for holding anything particularly heavy though.