Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Matières durables

      Nike

      Tote bag (13 L)

      38 $

      Léger et repliable, le tote bag Nike offre un rangement rapide quand vous en avez besoin et se replie pour prendre moins de place quand vous ne vous en servez pas. La poche avant à zip offre un rangement sécurisé pour vos petits objets et elle est réversible pour ranger le tote bag rapidement. Assez grand pour accueillir une veste, un ordinateur portable ou des courses, ce tote bag est idéal pour tous vos déplacements ou vos sorties au marché. Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 65 % de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
      • Article : DD1357-010

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (3)

      4.7 Étoiles

      • C A. - 18 janv. 2022

        Fits perfectly

      • Excellent

        E U. - 02 janv. 2022

        Excellent

      • Good size and compact folding, cheap strap

        HuiYingY180296500 - 09 nov. 2021

        The bag itself is a nice material and a good size, and folds up to a nice compact size to just throw into another bag. The strap, though, is so cheap feeling with the thin material and plastic buckles that I basically only use it as a top-handle tote. Overall if you're looking for a bag that can hold a lot but folds up nicely, it's a pretty good buy. I wouldn't recommend it for holding anything particularly heavy though.