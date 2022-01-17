Léger et repliable, le tote bag Nike offre un rangement rapide quand vous en avez besoin et se replie pour prendre moins de place quand vous ne vous en servez pas. La poche avant à zip offre un rangement sécurisé pour vos petits objets et elle est réversible pour ranger le tote bag rapidement. Assez grand pour accueillir une veste, un ordinateur portable ou des courses, ce tote bag est idéal pour tous vos déplacements ou vos sorties au marché. Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 65 % de polyester recyclé.
4.7 Étoiles
C A. - 18 janv. 2022
Fits perfectly
E U. - 02 janv. 2022
Excellent
HuiYingY180296500 - 09 nov. 2021
The bag itself is a nice material and a good size, and folds up to a nice compact size to just throw into another bag. The strap, though, is so cheap feeling with the thin material and plastic buckles that I basically only use it as a top-handle tote. Overall if you're looking for a bag that can hold a lot but folds up nicely, it's a pretty good buy. I wouldn't recommend it for holding anything particularly heavy though.