      Matières durables

      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy

      Short de training 15 cm pour Fille plus âgée

      24 $

      Le short Nike Dri-FIT Trophy est prêt à vous suivre dans toutes vos aventures.Léger et anti-transpiration, il vous permet de bénéficier d'un confort optimal lorsque vous courez et jouez.Et la taille présente un style Swoosh irrésistible.Ce produit est entièrement fabriqué à partir de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Blanc
      • Article : DA1099-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (2)

      5 Étoiles

      • Love these shorts

        AnneD - 29 oct. 2021

        These shorts are light and airy. Super comfortable and dry very quickly. Even fo swimming with them on. Perfect athletic shorts for any sports.

      • Great fitting shorts

        MommaVy - 07 sept. 2021

        These shorts are perfect for my daughters gym class. They fir her perfectly.