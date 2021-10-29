Le short Nike Dri-FIT Trophy est prêt à vous suivre dans toutes vos aventures.Léger et anti-transpiration, il vous permet de bénéficier d'un confort optimal lorsque vous courez et jouez.Et la taille présente un style Swoosh irrésistible.Ce produit est entièrement fabriqué à partir de fibres de polyester recyclé.
5 Étoiles
AnneD - 29 oct. 2021
These shorts are light and airy. Super comfortable and dry very quickly. Even fo swimming with them on. Perfect athletic shorts for any sports.
MommaVy - 07 sept. 2021
These shorts are perfect for my daughters gym class. They fir her perfectly.