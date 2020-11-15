Passer au contenu principal
      Matières durables

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Short de running ajusté pour Femme

      80 $

      Noir/Blanc
      Cramoisi brillant/Lapis/Noir

      Extensible et adapté à la course, ce short ajusté vous offre un maintien exceptionnel lorsque vous portez toute votre attention sur votre run. Il intègre notre technologie anti-transpiration avancée, des fonctionnalités innovantes et des matières légères dans une coupe ajustée, pour vous permettre de rester au frais lorsque vous donnez tout, du départ jusqu'à la ligne d'arrivée.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
      • Article : CJ2367-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 178 cm
      • Coupe ajustée pour une sensation de maintien et de douceur
      • Longueur d'entrejambe : 10 cm (taille S)

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (5)

      4.2 Étoiles

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov. 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - 03 oct. 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.

      • My favorite

        EllaH81807034 - 16 août 2020

        These are by far my favorite shorts for running. they are ridiculously comfortable and keep me cool on 5 mile runs (even in Texas heat!). I'm 5'2 and have a 26" waist and I ordered a small. They fit perfectly! The size guide does say that 26" can be a S or XS, but honestly I think the XS would be best for 25" and down. Anyway, I want these in every color possible and am probably going to have to wash them everyday because my other spandex just don't even compare.