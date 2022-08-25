Vous êtes prêt pour la course avec le short Nike AeroSwift.Léger et respirant, il est doté d'une poche pratique pour les petits objets. Ce produit est confectionné avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.
4.3 Étoiles
greg estepa - 25 août 2022
very comfortable and very lightweight perfect for running long distance
MagsIkaria - 11 mars 2022
Breathable, lightweight and has the best design! It’s perfect for marathons and everyday long runs as well!! I never wore men’s shorts, but it’s fit me perfectly!
jayceoo1991 - 20 janv. 2022
Great pair of shorts and great for when I'm concreting I can bend down with ease thanks to the slit slides