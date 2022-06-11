Des promenades en ville aux trails au cœur des canyons en passant par les longues balades sur la plage, la Nike ACG Air Deschutz + est conçue pour vous offrir un confort optimal.Elle affiche un look classique des années 90 et un design robuste inspiré des activités en plein air, avec un rembourrage confortable au niveau de la cheville pour plus de maintien.Le strap en toile ultra-résistant et une fermeture à scratch facilement réglable vous permettent de rester concentré sur votre parcours.
4.2 Étoiles
12120247002 - 11 juin 2022
The best pair of all purpose hiking/ river shoes I have ever owned. And I have tried many including chukkas. I love my air Deschutz so much I started buying them for all my family members! Recently they accompanied me on a cross country trip through the deserts of Arizona and in and out of multiple rivers all day long!
KarlaG - 01 juin 2022
I can't get over these sandals. They are by far THE most comfortable pair of sandals I have ever owned. Solid 10/10. Super comfortable and the size was perfect. Keepin in mind when ordering, that it's in men's sizing but it's unisex. I'm a women's size US 10 (Euro 42 > Men's 8.5) but I decided to go a half size up (men's 9 > women's 10.5) cause I heard they run a little small-I'm glad I did. These deserve 5 stars! I would love to have a pair in every color !:)
d856359d-05aa-47ad-9814-70b7a74b3553 - 05 mai 2022
I do really like these sandals and own multiple pairs in various colors. But, unlike older models of ACG water sandals, these are NOT designed for people with puffy feet. If you feet are flat like pancakes, they will be great and you will love them. But, if you have puffy feet, you may have to struggle to put them on and you may not be able to wear them for more than 2 or 3 hours. I even purchased 4 different, larger sizes and the uppers are the SAME SIZE even tho the bases are larger. So, if you have puffy or swollen feet, keep this in mind. In every other aspect, these are GREAT sandals and I expect to get many years of wearability from the ones I own.