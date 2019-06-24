LesterZ932266393 - 25 juin 2019

Thought there would be at least some padding on the side and bottom, but it turned out there was none. The upper compartment: paper thin fabric, don't think it will last long; fabric PU backing is super thin, I can even see my fingers and the Nike sign under table lamp light, refer to attached images; Over all the fabric is too thin, too soft, not sturdy enough, and I don't think it will last a month in the summer. In terms of the tarpaulin bottom, it's OK, but still disappointed as there was no padding.