Le sac de sport pour le football Nike Academy Team Hardcase est doté d'un fond en toile renforcée et résistante et de compartiments séparés pour vous permettre de garder votre équipement protégé, au sec et organisé.
2 Étoiles
LesterZ932266393 - 25 juin 2019
Thought there would be at least some padding on the side and bottom, but it turned out there was none. The upper compartment: paper thin fabric, don't think it will last long; fabric PU backing is super thin, I can even see my fingers and the Nike sign under table lamp light, refer to attached images; Over all the fabric is too thin, too soft, not sturdy enough, and I don't think it will last a month in the summer. In terms of the tarpaulin bottom, it's OK, but still disappointed as there was no padding.