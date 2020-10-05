Le sac à roulettes Nike Club Team intègre des roulettes et une poignée ajustable pour un transport aisé. Il offre un grand espace de rangement pour tout votre équipement.
5 Étoiles
S U. - 05 oct. 2020
De très bonne qualité et la livraison très rapide
N E. - 21 sept. 2020
Quality bag, decent amount of space for my football coaching gear and with the added wheels makes carrying around easy. Could do with a bigger zipped compartment though.