Partez à la conquête de la nature grâce à la conception solide et déperlante du pantalon cargo Nike ACG « Smith Summit ». En quête d'inspiration, nous nous sommes rendus à Smith Rock, dans l'Oregon, et nous sommes revenus avec l'idée de créer ce pantalon. L'ourlet ouvert et la coupe fuselée sur la longueur apportent une sensation de confort décontracté. Ce modèle est composé d'au moins 75 % de fibres de nylon recyclé.
4.3 Étoiles
14341555023 - 13 avr. 2022
I absolutely love these, they have at least 4 modes. 1. as-is, let that bagginess drape over your shoes, but at least tie off the bottom to keep the ties from dragging. 2. jogger mode, pull those ties tight at the bottom and show off the heat with an old school baggy track pant vibe. 3. cuff them twice for a big fat 7/8 look, trust me, this is where they shine. 4. shorts, duh. The legs fold up and fit well into the cargos if you detach on the go, the shorts themselves are similar to the heavier offerings from ACG, so you can skip buying shorts to save money! Sizing is super huge. I went down to a L where I am usually an XL in everything, but they were still very big on me. Second pair I bought in a M because the great return policy from Nike and they fit perfect, maybe an inch short, but that's how I rock these anyway. My waist is usually a 36, but I was shocked to find the M wasn't even tight, so do with that information what you will, both work. Here's the big problem, the buckle/hook on the belt DOES NOT HOLD IT'S POSITION! It slides loose, causing the pants to slide down because of their weight. I have resorted to tying the extra strap portion to the loop nearby on the waistband after tightening to my liking. Maybe the hook could have a coarser finish on it so it holds better, going back to the older style plastic ones, or something. It's a good looking piece, just doesn't hold well.
semmik755702700 - 09 mars 2022
Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant
CF2018UNIV - 13 janv. 2022
These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.