      Partez à la conquête de la nature grâce à la conception solide et déperlante du pantalon cargo Nike ACG « Smith Summit ». En quête d'inspiration, nous nous sommes rendus à Smith Rock, dans l'Oregon, et nous sommes revenus avec l'idée de créer ce pantalon. L'ourlet ouvert et la coupe fuselée sur la longueur apportent une sensation de confort décontracté. Ce modèle est composé d'au moins 75 % de fibres de nylon recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Marron velours/Gris fumée foncé/Orange feu de camp
      • Article : CV0655-220

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 186 cm
      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée
      • Taille grand. Nous vous conseillons de commander votre taille habituelle pour une coupe ample et une taille en dessous pour une tenue plus ajustée

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le nylon recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de différentes matières, notamment de moquette recyclée et de filets de pêche usagés. Le nylon est nettoyé, trié et transformé en flocons avant de passer par des procédés de recyclage chimiques ou mécaniques permettant de créer de nouveaux fils de nylon recyclé.
      • Les vêtements qui utilisent des matières fabriquées à partir de nylon recyclé permettent de réduire de près de moitié les émissions de carbone par rapport au nylon vierge.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (30)

      4.3 Étoiles

      • Very universal, with one major flaw.

        14341555023 - 13 avr. 2022

        I absolutely love these, they have at least 4 modes. 1. as-is, let that bagginess drape over your shoes, but at least tie off the bottom to keep the ties from dragging. 2. jogger mode, pull those ties tight at the bottom and show off the heat with an old school baggy track pant vibe. 3. cuff them twice for a big fat 7/8 look, trust me, this is where they shine. 4. shorts, duh. The legs fold up and fit well into the cargos if you detach on the go, the shorts themselves are similar to the heavier offerings from ACG, so you can skip buying shorts to save money! Sizing is super huge. I went down to a L where I am usually an XL in everything, but they were still very big on me. Second pair I bought in a M because the great return policy from Nike and they fit perfect, maybe an inch short, but that's how I rock these anyway. My waist is usually a 36, but I was shocked to find the M wasn't even tight, so do with that information what you will, both work. Here's the big problem, the buckle/hook on the belt DOES NOT HOLD IT'S POSITION! It slides loose, causing the pants to slide down because of their weight. I have resorted to tying the extra strap portion to the loop nearby on the waistband after tightening to my liking. Maybe the hook could have a coarser finish on it so it holds better, going back to the older style plastic ones, or something. It's a good looking piece, just doesn't hold well.

      • Beaucoup trop grand

        semmik755702700 - 09 mars 2022

        Pantalon beaucoup trop large, le site conseil de prendre une taille en dessous pour une coupe ajusté, ce que j'ai fait, mais c'est extrêmement large, je n'ose pas imaginer si j'avais pris ma taille habituelle. Article retourné. Très bel article cependant, qui à l'air résistant

      • Size down, and they are perfect!

        CF2018UNIV - 13 janv. 2022

        These cargos are TOUGH! I know they are made for the elements, but they look amazing too. The belt which comes with the pants is easy to use and looks really nice. The drawcord leg opening at the bottom is great and essential because it makes these pants suitable with a variety of sneakers for how you want the pants to hit at the bottom. The material is high quality and the contrast detailed stitching gives these cargos a pop to their look and separates them from my other cargos. I usually wear large in Nike sweatpants but in these cargos, medium fits like a large. I recommend you size down. I tried the large at the Nike Store and it was way too wide from the side. All in all, I love these cargos and I will use them a lot especially when I want to go with a looser fit for the situation or wardrobe.