Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike Air Fast

      Legging de running à poches pour Femme

      65,99 $
      84 $
      21 % de réduction

      Le legging Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast est confectionné dans un tissu en velours doux brossé pour un confort optimal, kilomètre après kilomètre. Les éléments réfléchissants illuminent votre parcours, tandis que les nombreuses poches offrent tout le rangement nécessaire pour transporter vos objets essentiels.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir
      • Article : DD4423-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 170 cm
      • Coupe ajustée épousant les formes du corps

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Avis (3)

      2.3 Étoiles

      • Terrible

        Jadev01 - 11 août 2022

        Terrible fee to them an not explained as half velvet

      • Awful material

        Hels - 07 juin 2022

        These don't look anything like the photo online. Awful velvety material on the back of the legs and butt which clings to everything!

      • Really great pair of leggings

        Charlotte - 04 mai 2022

        Firstly they look really nice, and feel great. They have a little drawn string to help them stay up and 2 pockets which is super helpful.