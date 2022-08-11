Le legging Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast est confectionné dans un tissu en velours doux brossé pour un confort optimal, kilomètre après kilomètre. Les éléments réfléchissants illuminent votre parcours, tandis que les nombreuses poches offrent tout le rangement nécessaire pour transporter vos objets essentiels.
2.3 Étoiles
Jadev01 - 11 août 2022
Terrible fee to them an not explained as half velvet
Hels - 07 juin 2022
These don't look anything like the photo online. Awful velvety material on the back of the legs and butt which clings to everything!
Charlotte - 04 mai 2022
Firstly they look really nice, and feel great. They have a little drawn string to help them stay up and 2 pockets which is super helpful.