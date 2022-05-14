Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit

      Haut de training pour Femme

      80 $

      Bien notés

      Le haut Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit vous offre une protection optimale avant, pendant et après l'entraînement. Son tissu en molleton doux évacue la transpiration pour vous permettre de rester au sec et de bénéficier d'un maximum de chaleur.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
      • Article : DD6130-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 178 cm
      • Coupe oversize pour une tenue ample et décontractée

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Avis (29)

      4.2 Étoiles

      • Nice top

        Starpop - 14 mai 2022

        Good quality and nice fit. It's worth the price I paid.

      • Comfortable crop

        LenaJo07 - 22 mars 2022

        Love this crop. Its comfortable and not too short when paired with high waisted pants / leggings. Fit true to size.

      • Not for the long torso’d

        Natalie K - 21 janv. 2022

        Initially, I was excited for this sweatshirt because it looked oversized enough to look good on my body shape. However, if you happen to have a long torso, like me, the cut is very boxy and doesn’t quite look right. Someone with a short torso and long legs would rock this sweatshirt! I love everything else about it. The design, the material, the feel, etc. I would recommend ordering your normal size as it runs big, but that is the intended look. I still wear it and do think it looks best paired with high waisted leggings.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #teamnike