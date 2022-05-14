Le haut Nike Dri-FIT Get Fit vous offre une protection optimale avant, pendant et après l'entraînement. Son tissu en molleton doux évacue la transpiration pour vous permettre de rester au sec et de bénéficier d'un maximum de chaleur.
Starpop - 14 mai 2022
Good quality and nice fit. It's worth the price I paid.
LenaJo07 - 22 mars 2022
Love this crop. Its comfortable and not too short when paired with high waisted pants / leggings. Fit true to size.
Natalie K - 21 janv. 2022
Initially, I was excited for this sweatshirt because it looked oversized enough to look good on my body shape. However, if you happen to have a long torso, like me, the cut is very boxy and doesn’t quite look right. Someone with a short torso and long legs would rock this sweatshirt! I love everything else about it. The design, the material, the feel, etc. I would recommend ordering your normal size as it runs big, but that is the intended look. I still wear it and do think it looks best paired with high waisted leggings.