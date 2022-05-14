Natalie K - 21 janv. 2022

Initially, I was excited for this sweatshirt because it looked oversized enough to look good on my body shape. However, if you happen to have a long torso, like me, the cut is very boxy and doesn’t quite look right. Someone with a short torso and long legs would rock this sweatshirt! I love everything else about it. The design, the material, the feel, etc. I would recommend ordering your normal size as it runs big, but that is the intended look. I still wear it and do think it looks best paired with high waisted leggings.