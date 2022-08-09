Plébiscitée par la rue pour sa simplicité et son confort classiques, la Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage est de retour avec son look discret hérité du basketball. Affichant des détails en daim somptueux, un Swoosh rétro et un col ultra-doux, c'est un modèle incontournable qui vous accompagnera partout.
Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.
4.3 Étoiles
bt95 - 09 août 2022
- Nice look to the trainers - Come up a little tight on the width - Top of the heel has torn after just a couple of months so quality wise, not great
Alex - 04 août 2022
Got the shoes they look good on and feel decently comfortable so would be ok for a walk around a city
Sarim - 01 juil. 2022
Very comfortable shows and versatile. Love wearing them everyday