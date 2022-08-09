Passer au contenu principal
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage

      Chaussure pour homme

      120 $

      Bien notés
      Blanc/Voile/Noir
      Créez votre propre produit Nike By You

      Plébiscitée par la rue pour sa simplicité et son confort classiques, la Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage est de retour avec son look discret hérité du basketball. Affichant des détails en daim somptueux, un Swoosh rétro et un col ultra-doux, c'est un modèle incontournable qui vous accompagnera partout.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Voile/Noir
      • Article : DA6364-101

      Avis (82)

      4.3 Étoiles

      • Looks nice, poor quality

        bt95 - 09 août 2022

        - Nice look to the trainers - Come up a little tight on the width - Top of the heel has torn after just a couple of months so quality wise, not great

      • Good look and fit

        Alex - 04 août 2022

        Got the shoes they look good on and feel decently comfortable so would be ok for a walk around a city

      • Nike mens blazer ‘77

        Sarim - 01 juil. 2022

        Very comfortable shows and versatile. Love wearing them everyday