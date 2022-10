Sel8 - 02 sept. 2022

I bought these trainers for the gym and suppose they have been good for that use. Have felt comfortable, however rubbed at the back to start with. My issue with them is they don't look as good as I thought, the front looks quite wide. Maybe better suited to slim feet, so may be that. Also they have a squeek when you walk. I wouldn't say worth the price they are just because they don't look as great as same other trainers on.