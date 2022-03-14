La Air Force 1 Mid '07 conserve tous les détails qui font son succès : des renforts impeccables, des touches audacieuses et des détails éclatants pour vous faire briller.Son col mi-montant rembourré équipé d'une fermeture à scratch classique offre un confort optimal inspiré du basket.L'amorti Nike Air au talon offre un confort haute performance.
4.8 Étoiles
6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14 mars 2022
I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!
ShoeMan - 31 déc. 2021
Beautiful pair of shoes! Nice color and material that would stand out!
Memar - 01 déc. 2021
I just love it. The right size and the right item.