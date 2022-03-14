Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Chaussure pour Homme

      190 $

      Lin/Gomme marron clair/Noir/Blé
      Créez votre propre produit Nike By You

      La Air Force 1 Mid '07 conserve tous les détails qui font son succès : des renforts impeccables, des touches audacieuses et des détails éclatants pour vous faire briller.Son col mi-montant rembourré équipé d'une fermeture à scratch classique offre un confort optimal inspiré du basket.L'amorti Nike Air au talon offre un confort haute performance.

      • Couleur affichée : Lin/Gomme marron clair/Noir/Blé
      • Article : DJ9158-200

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Avis (5)

      4.8 Étoiles

      • Awesome colder weather kicks.

        6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14 mars 2022

        I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!

      • Dope AF1

        ShoeMan - 31 déc. 2021

        Beautiful pair of shoes! Nice color and material that would stand out!

      • Shoes

        Memar - 01 déc. 2021

        I just love it. The right size and the right item.