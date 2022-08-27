OliviaZ - 27 août 2022

Sustainable materials = lower quality and higher price? Wish I didn’t bother talking the chance on these even though I loved the pink… the toe box is noticeably thinner than the regular AF1s (expect even worse creasing than usual), the metal tab on the laces is thinner and flimsy, the laces are a different material and skinnier, and the shoes fit slightly larger than normal. Huge regret considering the price tag is even higher than regular AF1s