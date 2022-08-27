Passer au contenu principal
      Matières durables

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Chaussure pour Femme

      150 $

      Le charme continue d'opérer avec la Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature, le modèle original emblématique du basketball qui vous permet d'adopter un look stylé tout en préservant la planète. Composée d'au moins 20 % de son poids en matières recyclées, cette chaussure reste fidèle aux détails que vous adorez : le style AF1 testé et éprouvé et l'amorti confortable.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Blanc/Daim jaune d'or
      • Article : DN1430-104

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      • Big disappointment..don’t bother

        OliviaZ - 27 août 2022

        Sustainable materials = lower quality and higher price? Wish I didn’t bother talking the chance on these even though I loved the pink… the toe box is noticeably thinner than the regular AF1s (expect even worse creasing than usual), the metal tab on the laces is thinner and flimsy, the laces are a different material and skinnier, and the shoes fit slightly larger than normal. Huge regret considering the price tag is even higher than regular AF1s

      • Love!

        4e3c60c6-acbc-4e6a-a4ca-78f8c91cf5c8 - 17 juin 2022

        Adore this shoe. Beautiful and stylish but super comfortable!