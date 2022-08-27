Le charme continue d'opérer avec la Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature, le modèle original emblématique du basketball qui vous permet d'adopter un look stylé tout en préservant la planète. Composée d'au moins 20 % de son poids en matières recyclées, cette chaussure reste fidèle aux détails que vous adorez : le style AF1 testé et éprouvé et l'amorti confortable.
Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.
3.5 Étoiles
OliviaZ - 27 août 2022
Sustainable materials = lower quality and higher price? Wish I didn’t bother talking the chance on these even though I loved the pink… the toe box is noticeably thinner than the regular AF1s (expect even worse creasing than usual), the metal tab on the laces is thinner and flimsy, the laces are a different material and skinnier, and the shoes fit slightly larger than normal. Huge regret considering the price tag is even higher than regular AF1s
4e3c60c6-acbc-4e6a-a4ca-78f8c91cf5c8 - 17 juin 2022
Adore this shoe. Beautiful and stylish but super comfortable!