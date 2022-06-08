Célébrant l'histoire et la culture du tennis, la chaussure Nike Court Legacy réinvente un incontournable éprouvé. Son empeigne texturée, ses coutures et son logo Swoosh rétro offrent l'accord parfait entre sport et mode. Et vous soignez votre style tout en contribuant à l'avenir de notre planète.
Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.
4.5 Étoiles
LoganP - 08 juin 2022
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 22 mai 2022
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.