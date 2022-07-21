Réinventez votre identité. Véritable hommage à la communauté LGBTQIA+, cette nouvelle version de notre modèle avant-gardiste et emblématique met à l'honneur le mouvement et la fluidité. Des Swoosh superposés aux couleurs vives dynamisent votre look. Un effet dégradé estompe le motif arc-en-ciel traditionnel, et la matière brillante comme de la soie apporte une touche décontractée à votre style. Une chaussure que vous porterez à l'infini, audacieuse et conçue pour être vue, tout comme vous.
Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.
2 Étoiles
Oalian - 21 juil. 2022
First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.