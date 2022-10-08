Fabriquée avec au moins 40 % de son poids en matières recyclées, la Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK intègre du tissu Flyknit recyclé et ultra-extensible (ainsi qu'un col souple qui épouse la forme de votre cheville) pour vous offrir un confort respirant et un style facile à porter.Le Swoosh cousu et le clip en TPU recyclé au talon apportent une touche d'éclat à chacun de vos pas, tandis que l'amorti VaporMax vous offre un amorti incroyablement souple.
4.5 Étoiles
ZohaA258607348 - 08 oct. 2022
These are so uncomfortable to wear for longer periods of time. I regret buying these lol rather go for Air Max 70s
Harrison.10 - 30 sept. 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
KGxx - 10 sept. 2022
Super comfy and was bought for a gift! Great price range aswell.