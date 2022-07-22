Réinventant l'esthétique Nike Running rétro pour le nouveau millénaire, la Nike Air Max Pre-Day vous offre un look inspiré par le rythme effréné de nos modes de vie contemporains.Composée d'au moins 20 % de matières recyclées, elle rend hommage au passé en restant fidèle à l'esthétique rétro des chaussures d'athlétisme.La nouvelle fenêtre Air dynamise le look, alliant un style saisissant à un amorti incroyablement léger.
Maimz 92 - 22 juil. 2022
Just like the picture and comfortable. I didn't keep them as I was looking for something a bit more casual for everyday use, i think these would look nice with certain styles other than that really nice
Jaj30 - 27 juin 2022
Comfortable trainers had to go half a size up in these thou. Love them
Samantha - 22 juin 2022
Love the colours and fit. Great fashion statement with lounge wear or with leather trousers