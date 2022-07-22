Passer au contenu principal
      Réinventant l'esthétique Nike Running rétro pour le nouveau millénaire, la Nike Air Max Pre-Day vous offre un look inspiré par le rythme effréné de nos modes de vie contemporains.Composée d'au moins 20 % de matières recyclées, elle rend hommage au passé en restant fidèle à l'esthétique rétro des chaussures d'athlétisme.La nouvelle fenêtre Air dynamise le look, alliant un style saisissant à un amorti incroyablement léger.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Argent métallique/Blanc
      • Article : DC4025-001

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      • Nice trainers!

        Maimz 92 - 22 juil. 2022

        Just like the picture and comfortable. I didn't keep them as I was looking for something a bit more casual for everyday use, i think these would look nice with certain styles other than that really nice

      • Comfy

        Jaj30 - 27 juin 2022

        Comfortable trainers had to go half a size up in these thou. Love them

      • Loves

        Samantha - 22 juin 2022

        Love the colours and fit. Great fashion statement with lounge wear or with leather trousers