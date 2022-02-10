La Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE revisite l'icône des parquets de 1982 avec une version entièrement noire ou blanche à porter au quotidien. Ce modèle classique conserve la résistance, le confort et l'amorti Air-Sole qui ont fait son succès.
Livraison standard gratuite pour toute commande de 175 $ ou plus.
4.9 Étoiles
c1d35e00-976f-4f43-897b-7e6dfe8ff517 - 10 févr. 2022
I have the white pair of these shoes in the Air Force 1 Mid LE, but I've been waiting to get the black ones in my size (my size is a 5) and I hope you guys can restock the black shoes in size 5. Thank you. :)
M A. - 16 déc. 2021
They are amazing 😻
Lea M. - 10 nov. 2021
never out of style, love my af1s