I had high hopes for these shoes. Yes, they looked cool, but I was more interested in how they would perform in the wild. They arrived on 7/1 and I took them out for a five mile hike on 7/2. The first half of the hike was okay. The shoes are very comfortable after the initial break in period...Lots of cushion and spring in the ride. Once the hike started to get steep with uneven ground, that's when the shoes really began to show their warts. There is little to no lateral stability. With the Fly Knit uppers and the large amount of wide cushioning, my feet were sliding out over the edge of the soles. Definitely not something you want in a hiking or trail running shoe. Keep in mind, this was on dry dirt. These may be fine for looking like rugged outdoor shoes, but Nike really missed the mark on these. They're fine for perfectly flat trails, but any trail with incline/decline/undulations, be warned...your feet will be all over the place. If I could return these after wearing, I would. These shoes will not be worn for their intended use. I'm giving them two stars just for the cool factor. Otherwise, I would give one star.