Donnez le meilleur de vous-même pendant vos entraînements avec les chaussettes Nike Everyday Lightweight. Les fibres douces intègrent une technologie anti-transpiration pour garder vos pieds au sec et leur offrir un maximum de confort.
4.2 Étoiles
C to the T - 02 sept. 2022
Purchased more than one pack of these over the years, can’t say that I’ve had better socks.
ManuelP - 24 juin 2022
These socks are very low quality and I feel ripped off. Enough for me to log into this account to leave this review. I expect better from Nike. After 3 washes they look like they have been used for year....maybe 3 more washes before they get tossed.
Nstiebs - 21 avr. 2022
Everybody needs these in their wardrobe! I size up and get an M so that they’re on the longer side