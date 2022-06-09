AustinJ - 09 juin 2022

The silhouette is very nice. The material choice also looks very nice, though it feels a tad on the thinner side in my opinion. I don't think it will be an issue, as it's a hat and doesn't necessarily need to be made of ballistic nylon. It blocks sun and looks very good with all sorts of techwear / streetwear styles. It comes folded in half though, so when I got it I had to use some steam to help get rid of the creases on the top of the hat and brim. Now it looks fine though! The label says not to iron it though, so I won't be testing that incase I burn the fabric a bit.