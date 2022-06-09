Pour vos randonnées sous la pluie ou vos escapades au soleil, le bob Nike ACG est votre allié parfait.Léger et confortable, il est doté d’une lanière discrète au niveau du menton pour l'ajuster lors de vos déplacements.
5 Étoiles
AustinJ - 09 juin 2022
The silhouette is very nice. The material choice also looks very nice, though it feels a tad on the thinner side in my opinion. I don't think it will be an issue, as it's a hat and doesn't necessarily need to be made of ballistic nylon. It blocks sun and looks very good with all sorts of techwear / streetwear styles. It comes folded in half though, so when I got it I had to use some steam to help get rid of the creases on the top of the hat and brim. Now it looks fine though! The label says not to iron it though, so I won't be testing that incase I burn the fabric a bit.